Oklahoma City man facing charges for DUI after fiery crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is facing charges for driving under the influence of alcohol after a fiery crash.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, a driver crashed into another vehicle near I-40 and S. MacArthur.

Police say the man continue driving and ended up crashing into a ditch, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

An Oklahoma City police officer who was in the area saw smoke and went to the scene.

Witnesses told the officer someone was trapped in the vehicle. The officer then broke the window and pulled the driver out.

The officers on scene noted the driver smelled like he had been drinking alcohol.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Raymond Pascher, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Pascher reportedly told officers at the scene that he didn’t remember what happened and that he didn’t know where he was.

There were no injuries in the other vehicle.

Pascher will be arrested for DUI after being checked out at the hospital.