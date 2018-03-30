× Play focusing on devastating effects of Oklahoma City Bombing opens at Civic Center

OKLAHOMA CITY – A play regarding one of Oklahoma’s darkest times is opening at the Civic Center Music Hall.

“SCISSORTAIL: In Remembrance of the Oklahoma City Bombing” centers around young man grappling with the devastating effects of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

Told through present day conversations, 90’s flashbacks and historical interviews with Timothy McVeigh, Scissortail explores both the 1995 bombing and theme of the grief in a deeply personal way.

Performances will be held at CitySpace at the Civic Center Music Hall as follows:

Thursday, March 29 at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 30 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 31 at 8 p.m.

Friday, April 6 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 7 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 8 at 2 p.m.

General admission is $20, or $8 for students.

Scissortail is rated “R” for explicit language, violence, and violent situations. Scenes may be traumatic for some viewers.