Police identify elderly woman found in N.W. Oklahoma City

UPDATE: Officials say they have identified the woman found in northwest Oklahoma City Friday afternoon.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are trying to identify an elderly woman who was found in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, the Oklahoma City Police Department posted a picture of a woman to Facebook who had wandered into someone’s yard near N.W. 32nd and Ann Arbor.

Police say the woman did not have any form of identification and she does not know her name, address or phone number.

She appears to be between 70 and 80 years old, authorities said.

Police say the woman does not have shoes on and it does not appear she has been walking around long.

If you recognize her, please call 911.