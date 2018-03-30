Pot-bellied pig found without ears, believed to be victim of little-known form of abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. - An abused pig is left with no ears and a long road to recovery.

Rescue workers believe he was used as a "bait pig" in Claremore to train dogs to hunt hogs. However, he is a pot-bellied pig, which is typically a pet.

"Trooper's" name has a story.

"He was running down a highway in Claremore and a state trooper picked him up. He was just on a side of a highway," said Jennie Hays, with Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Luther.

Poor Trooper was in bad shape.

"His ears have been removed, his body is covered in scars," said Hays.

Dehydrated, sick and hungry, he was taken to a local wildlife rescue and rehab center, Wild Heart Ranch, where they realized he was likely the victim of a little-known form of abuse.

"Not that I suggest it, but if you Google or study what happens to animals used as bait pigs, the wounds that he has are really similar to the wounds that other pigs have," Hays said.

The rescue organization accepted Trooper and brought him to "Oliver and Friends' Farm Rescue and Sanctuary" in Luther, where he joins plenty of other animals who have a scarred past or need a little extra help.

Even through her years of experience with the nearly 70 animals in her care, Hayes says she's never seen an animal with a spirit like Trooper's.

"He's so trusting," Hayes said. "I can't even imagine what he's been through and to even tolerate people's presence even is astounding to me."

Wagging his tail and beating the odds.

"There's so many people that wouldn't have recovered from what he's been through, you know," said Hays.

Trooper has been through so much, he's not going to be up for adoption.

He's going to live out his life at the sanctuary but if you want to donate to help in his recovery, you can find out more on their Facebook page.