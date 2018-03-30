Resources for teachers during next week’s walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – As teachers are expected to descend on the Capitol next week for a walkout, several organizations are giving back to them as they fight for education funding.

In terms of free food, teachers will be able to head to Mazzio’s every Tuesday throughout the month of April for a complimentary dinner buffet and drink.

Empire Slice House announced that it is rolling out its ‘Empire for Education’ program, which gives teachers a slice, salad and drink for free any day of the week.

The Stuffed Olive Cafe in southwest Oklahoma City announced that it would be offering a $5 lunch for teachers during the walkout next week. However, hundreds of dollars have been donated to make sure teachers don’t have to pay for their lunches.

During the walkout, ‘The Yard’ will be giving educators two free beers each day the walkout lasts.

If you’re looking for something to do, the Oklahoma City Museum of Art will offer free admission to Oklahoma public school teachers and kids 18-years-old and under during the duration of the teacher walkout.

The Community Alliance of Oklahoma is hosting “The 5th Element: Buy A Teacher A Drink” on Thursday, April 5 at 8 p.m. Admission is free and attendees can purchase a drink for a teacher.

Also, Family Dental Center in Oklahoma City announced that it will provide free dental screening to Oklahoma City teachers on April 13 and April 14.