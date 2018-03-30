Silver Alert canceled for missing 72-year-old man with dementia

UPDATE: Jerry Stierwalt has been found.

CATOOSA, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man with dementia.

The Catoosa Police Department is looking for Jerry Stierwalt, who is described as a white male, and was last seen wearing a blue plaid long-sleeve shirt with blue jeans.

His last known location is in Catoosa on Friday around 2 p.m.

Police say he may be in a light blue, four-door, 1988 Buick LeSabre with the Oklahoma tag CTE515.

The windows on the vehicle will not roll down and the paint is faded.

Stierwalt has dementia and was “having an episode,” according to police.

Police say he goes to The First Christian Church of Owasso and previously lived in Claremore.

If you see Stierwalt, call police.