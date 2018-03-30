12-year-old seriously injured after being hit while walking to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road to get to school.

"There was like police all over the place. I pulled out my phone, went to the KFOR app, and I read a kid got hit by a car," Abubakar Ahmed, who lives down the street, told News 4.

Around 7 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident near the intersection of 83rd St. and MacArthur Blvd. near Hefner Middle School.

"Early this morning, a student, a 12-year-old at Hefner Middle School, about a block-and-a-half away from the school, he was struck by a pick up," Lt. Jeff Spruill, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

The driver told officers that he drove through the intersection when the light turned green, and that he didn't see the boy run into the street.

"Right now, we don't have any reason to think that the driver was impaired or anything like that. It just appears to be sort of an accident," Lt. Spruill said.

Police said the boy was breathing when he was rushed to the hospital, but was unresponsive. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

The speed limit is 30 mph, but that portion of MacArthur is not included in the nearby school zone.

"Honestly, I think they should extend the school zone," Ahmed said.

According to police, the driver of the pick-up stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.