Investigation underway after Del City shooting

DEL CITY, Okla. – Officials are investigating a shooting in Del City.

It happened Friday afternoon near I-40 and Sunnylane.

The victim originally told police he shot himself in the leg.

At one point, police thought a teen, who goes by “Little T,” may have shot the man inside the home. Officials say the two know each other.

However, Friday evening, police said they believe the man shot himself while examining a gun, but are still looking for “Little T.”

The man and woman inside the home face possible charges. The man could face possession of a weapon after a felony and the woman could face charges for obstructing officers.

“Little T” is described as having red hair and is approximately 14- to 16- years old.