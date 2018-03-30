× ‘The Yard’ giving teachers, support staff free beer during teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – As teachers across the state prepare for a walkout, a local business is hoping to give them a bit of a break.

The Department of Public Safety estimates that about 30,000 people will show up at the Oklahoma State Capitol as part of the walkout scheduled to begin on Monday, April 2.

‘The Yard’ is about one mile from the Capitol, and is hoping to give educators a chance to rest and recharge during the walkout.

Officials say all Oklahoma public school teachers and support professionals can enjoy two free Coors Light draft beers every day, beginning April 2, until the walkout ends.

The offer is good from the time ‘The Yard’ opens until 7 p.m. each night.

Organizers say educators need to present their Oklahoma public school employee ID or name badge in order to receive the free beverages.

On April 6, the event really kicks it up with a free concert from Banana Seat.