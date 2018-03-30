Two OKC actors make a final run at their most successful play.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- Such simple props for such complicated lives in Tuna, Texas, the make believe 3rd smallest town in the state, home to multiple characters, including these two radio personalities, and actors who remain lifelong friends.

Jonathan Beck Reed and Donald Jordan met in classes at Oklahoma City University, and both say something clicked.

"From the moment we met," recalls Reed, "it was like we'd known each other for our whole lives."

They both went on to successful careers, and came back to establish Oklahoma City's very first professional equity theater in 2002.

Donald says, "The first time I did it (Greater Tuna), it really propelled my young career."

Their most successful production, why, Greater Tuna of course.

Their second most successful, Tuna Christmas.

They've come to know every character, 50 pages of dialogue each, from playing them early in their careers to now.

"So you have a different kind of an understanding of who they are and who you are," says Jordan.

Jonathan has come to appreciate the intelligence of Stanley and Donald the inner strength of Bertha.

What the audience doesn't get a chance to appreciate are all the quick changes that have to take place backstage.

Every piece of clothing and makeup prop must be placed in absolute order.

"There are, literally, hundreds of details," explains Jordan.

Both Jonathan and Donald call every performance a marathon.

Finally, both decided to stop all the running with a final run for Greater Tuna.

Jordan continues, "So many people had asked us to bring it back one more time."

With less than two weeks left neither actor is allowing room for sentiment to leak in.

But that will come later as each says goodbye to the population of a whole panhandle town, even if it is a make believe place.

The final performance for Jonathan Beck Reed and Donald Jordan in their version of "Greater Tuna" will be April 8.

For tickets or more information on the Oklahoma City Rep go to http://www.cityrep.com