Yukon restaurant offering free appetizers to teachers

YUKON, Okla. – A Yukon restaurant is offering teachers free appetizers to show their support for local educators.
Earlier this week, the owner of The Lokal Yukon posted to Facebook that his restaurant would offer any teacher a free appetizer for the next two weeks.
“As a business owner and son (this is my incredible mom who was an elementary teacher) of public educators, I just wanted to show support for our teachers. Any teacher (current or retired) will get a free appetizer over the next 2 weeks at the Lokal. We are thankful for you and appreciate all of your hard work!”