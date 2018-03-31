× Amber Alert canceled, 9-year-old Tulsa girl found

TULSA, Okla. – UPDATE: 12:22 am – The victim, 9-year-old Arian Hinkle has been found and is in protective custody, the suspect, 34-year-old John Hinkle has been taken into custody by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

ORIGINAL: The Owasso Police Dept. is currently searching for 9-year-old Arian Hinkle who was last seen Friday night near her home in Tulsa, police say she was taken by her father who currently doesn’t have custody.

Arian is 4-feet-tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, and wearing a pink shirt with gray sweatpants.

Police also say that the suspect, 34-year-old John Hinkle was intoxicated at the time of the abduction and had made comments that they would not see the little girl alive again.

The suspect is a white man who has brown hair and eyes, is driving a red 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt and wearing a brown jacket.

He is also accompanied by his girlfriend, 38-year-old Chrissy Berry and another man.

The amber alert shows that Hinkle is a dangerous man and a known meth user.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Owasso Police Department at 918-272-2244.