Arkansas Game and Fish biologist discovers 2 new crawfish

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two new species of crawfish have been discovered by an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologist, including one that’s named for him.

Brian Wagner was researching rare salamander in the Eleven-Point River in northern Arkansas in 2005 when he came across some unusual crawfish. Wagner says the mud bugs were slightly different than any he had ever seen and believed they were a mixture of a couple of different species.

Wagner shipped some examples of the crawfish to the University of Illinois for analysis. After examining the crustaceans, the university reported that they were not hybrids but something totally different.

Earlier this month, researchers released a journal describing the new crawfish species that named one of them Faxonius Wagneri for Wagner, although its common name is the Eleven Point Crayfish.