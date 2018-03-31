Couple accused of stealing puppy from Pontotoc County animal shelter

ADA, Okla. – An animal shelter is looking for a couple accused of stealing a puppy.

Officials at the shelter say it happened March 24 and was caught on surveillance camera.

Video shows a man leave the shelter, and then later, a woman leaves with the puppy in tow.

“He kind of darted out the front door, I assumed to go start his truck, I’m not sure. And then she waited about two minutes and she took off with the puppy,” said P.A.W.S. manager Ashleigh Witten. “When somebody comes in and they just take one like that, it makes it to where it’s harder for us to keep saving the animals that we get in because people don’t realize how much those vaccinations and things cost.”

Witten says the puppy, June Bug, was expensive to treat because she had Parvo.

She says if the couple brings the puppy back, she wouldn’t pursue charges.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing,” Witten told KTEN. “If they would just bring her back, we honestly probably wouldn’t pursue any charges at that point. If she came back unharmed, I would just drop it.”