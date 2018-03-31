× Dog that spent more than 600 days in shelter finally gets adopted

PALEMETTO, Fla. – A dog that spent more than 600 days in the shelter finally has a forever home!

Ember, 6, was taken in to the shelter as a stray on July 5, 2016, and was found roaming as a stray in Bradenton, Florida.

The staff says she had been suffering from allergies; when she came to the shelter she was missing much of her hair, and was suffering from symptoms of dry eyes.

In fact, she lived a long time in the medical department at Manatee County Animal Services while she regained her health and hair.

Now, Ember is in good health and finally found her forever home!

Ember was adopted last week and will be living her new mom and three other pets!