× Oklahoma woman in critical condition after crashing vehicle due to animal in roadway

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is in critical condition after she swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, causing her vehicle to crash.

The accident happened in Bryan County near Durant on Friday around 6:30 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 62-year-old woman was driving on the highway when she swerved to the right to miss an animal in the roadway. Her vehicle then hit a fence post and tree, and rolled 3/4 of a time.

The woman was pinned for approximately 20 minutes and freed by the Durant Fire Department.

She was flown to a hospital in Plano, Texas in critical condition.

OHP says she was wearing her seat belt.

Officials say the animal in the roadway is what caused the collision.