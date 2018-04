TULSA, Okla. – A nurse at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa helped a family give a final farewell to a veteran.

Jeanne Shearing Bliss shared the emotional video on Facebook on March 25 saying, “My big brother, Sid, finished his journey through this life at 4:55 this morning.”

Bliss said one of the nurses brought a flag to lay over Sid during his final hours.

The video has more than 2,000 views on Facebook.