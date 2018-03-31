Police respond to officer-involved shooting in Guthrie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Guthrie.

Police say an officer was responding do an "erratic driver" call around 7 p.m. Saturday evening near Walnut and Mansur Ave. when he came across an altercation between a man and a woman.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the officer was approached by a man, identified as 27-year-old Jason

Birt, who was armed with a machete.

Police say Birt squared off with the officer and that's when police opened fire on the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSBI is currently investigating the shooting.