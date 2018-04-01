In-N-Out Burger coming to northwest Oklahoma City?

OKLAHOMA CITY – A sign stating “In-N-Out Burger Coming Soon” in the northwest side is cooking up a storm this April Fool’s Day.

The sign was spotted on Sunday, April 1 at the corner of N.W. 63rd Street and N.W. Expressway.

Posted in front of Academy and a construction site, a “For Lease” sign also remained beside it.

Comments on a Facebook photo by radio station Wild 104.9 are filled with feelings of both excitement and skepticism – especially in light of similar, past pranks.

“It’s about time,” commented Prasit Siharath. “Hell yeah! Can’t wait.”

“This April Fool’s joke ain’t even funny,” commented Alexia Chairez.

One comment included plans to boycott the radio station, likely implying it was behind the possible joke.

“Ha like we put the sign up,” Wild 104.9 replied.

There’s no official word either way on the fast-food restaurant opening locally, however the sign was later removed, meaning it was probably only a hoax.