OHP: Man under influence of alcohol dies in LeFlore County crash

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 67-year-old Poteau man who authorities said was driving under the influence of alcohol has died in a one-vehicle wreck.

Troopers said, in a preliminary report, Thomas Lannigan was killed in the Saturday afternoon crash less than a mile west of Poteau in LeFlore County.

The report said Lannigan’s car went off the roadway and struck a culvert, causing his vehicle to roll twice before coming to rest on its side. He died at the scene from multiple injuries.

Troopers said Lannigan wasn’t wearing a seat belt and listed the cause of the collision as a DUI.