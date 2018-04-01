× Oklahoma City retirement home partially evacuated due to high-rise fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – A northeast side retirement home has been partially evacuated due to a high-rise fire.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded around 12:18 p.m. on Sunday at the Senior Living Center in the 1200 block of N. Kate Avenue.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke was reported.

Officials said the fire ended up being a mattress in a room on the fifth floor. Some residents evacuated, and others sheltered in place.

The fire was put out, while a sprinkler system continued flowing and crews worked to control the water.

Firefighters said no injuries have been reported.

TAC 1 – HIGH-RISE FIRE – 1225 N. KATE – SENIOR LIVING CENTER pic.twitter.com/fBUpPLUWxu — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 1, 2018

Less than an hour later, residents were allowed back in their rooms except for those who live on the fifth floor.

TAC 1: 1225 N Kate. Residents are being allowed back into their rooms except for those who live on the 5th floor. – BF 1 pm — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 1, 2018

“Automatic sprinkler systems save lives,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson. “Water damage is much preferred over larger fires and fatalities from smoke.”

No other details have been released at this time.