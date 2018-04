CHANDLER, Okla. – Authorities say a man accused of stealing Purple Heart medals and other items worth $250,000 has been taken into custody in Virginia.

Officials are saying that 49-year-old Jonathan Bartlett Robertson was apprehended Saturday in Richmond, Virginia.

Robertson was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Officials say Robertson is accused of stealing valuable property, including collector’s items and Purple Heart medals.