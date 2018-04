EDMOND, Okla. – As thousands of educators are at the Oklahoma Capitol fighting for increased education funding, another restaurant is offering a free meal to those teachers.

Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe in Edmond announced that it is providing a free meal to teachers on Monday, April 2.

Teachers must provide their teacher ID, and the offer is good for dine-in only.

There are several other restaurants that are providing free meals to teachers. For more information, click here.