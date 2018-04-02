× Bedlam Teams Rake in Big 12 Honors

The Big 12’s weekly honors in baseball were swept by players from the state of Oklahoma, while another softball honor went to a Sooner star.

Oklahoma State’s baseball team won two of the three weekly honors from the conference.

OSU’s Jon Littell was Big 12 Player of the Week and Carson McCusker was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Littell went 9-for-15, with three doubles, two triples, and four runs batted in during the Cowboys’ four games last week, which included a three-game sweep of TCU.

McCusker went 4-for-6 with three home runs against TCU, including two homers in the finale of the series on Saturday.

Oklahoma’s Jake Irvin was the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.

Irvin pitched a career-high eight innings, giving up just two runs and two hits, while striking out six, in OU’s win over Baylor on Thursday.

In softball, OU’s Paige Parker was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.

Parker went 2-0 in the Sooners’ three-game sweep of Baylor in Waco, not giving up a run in either game.

It’s the second time this season Parker has earned the honor and the 18th time in her career, second most in Big 12 history to Texas’ Cat Osterman.

Parker has pitched 38 consecutive scoreless innings and leads the nation with a 0.30 earned run average.