Cooking with Kyle: Use those leftover Easter eggs to make egg salad

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is an easy and delicious twist on the classic egg salad – great all year round, but especially good for using Easter leftovers! Serve as a salad over lettuce, or use with rolls or bread for a fantastic sandwich.
8 hard boiled eggs, peeled, diced and chilled
1/3 C mayonnaise
1 T Dijon mustard
1/4 t salt
Black pepper to taste
1 t dried dill weed
2 T chopped, fresh parsley
1/2 lb diced ham (may sauté and cool if desired)
1/2 – 3/4 C grated cheddar, Swiss or Bleu Cheese Crumbles
In a mixing bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and Dijon mustard. Add salt, pepper and dried dill. Whisk again. Using a spatula, fold in chopped egg until thoroughly combined/coated in Mayo mixture. Gently fold in ham, cheese and parsley. Return to refrigerator until serving. Serves 4-6.