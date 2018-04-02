Cooking with Kyle: Use those leftover Easter eggs to make egg salad

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is an easy and delicious twist on the classic egg salad – great all year round, but especially good for using Easter leftovers! Serve as a salad over lettuce, or use with rolls or bread for a fantastic sandwich.

8 hard boiled eggs, peeled, diced and chilled

1/3 C mayonnaise

1 T Dijon mustard

1/4 t salt

Black pepper to taste

1 t dried dill weed

2 T chopped, fresh parsley

1/2 lb diced ham (may sauté and cool if desired)

1/2 – 3/4 C grated cheddar, Swiss or Bleu Cheese Crumbles

In a mixing bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and Dijon mustard. Add salt, pepper and dried dill. Whisk again. Using a spatula, fold in chopped egg until thoroughly combined/coated in Mayo mixture. Gently fold in ham, cheese and parsley. Return to refrigerator until serving. Serves 4-6.