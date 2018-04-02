× Former county official, wife arrested following embezzlement allegations

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. – A former county leader and his wife were taken into custody following allegations of embezzlement.

On Monday, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested former LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Michael Davidson.

A couple of hours later, Davidson’s wife, Jennifer Davidson, turned herself in to authorities.

The arrests come after a months-long investigation into allegations of embezzlement.

OSBI agents claim that on several occasions, the pair used the LeFlore County Emergency Management fuel credit cards to fill the tanks of their personal vehicles. In all, they spent about $2,000 of the county’s money on themselves.

Authorities claim that Michael Davidson also took money from the department to purchase items for the agency, but never delivered them.

He was arrested on four complaints of embezzlement, while Jennifer Davidson was arrested on one count of unauthorized use of a credit or debit card.