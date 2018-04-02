× Former Cowgirl Wins First LPGA Major

Former Oklahoma State golfer Pernilla Lindberg won her first LPGA major championship on Monday, beating Inbee Park on the 8th playoff hole to win the ANA Inspiration at Rancho Mirage, California.

Lindberg made a 30-foot birdie putt on the 8th playoff hole to clinch the victory.

The event went to a playoff on Sunday between Lindberg, Park, and Jennifer Song.

Song dropped out with a par on the third playoff hole.

Lindberg and Park played one more hole before it got too dark to see.

They finished up Monday with four more holes before Lindberg won it.

The title was Lindberg’s first win on the LPGA Tour.

The 31-year-old played at OSU from 2005 to 2009 and is originally from Sweden.

Her previous best finish in an LPGA Tour event was third in 2014, and her previous best in a major was fifth in the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open.