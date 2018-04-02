× “I’m deeply, deeply concerned about the future,” Boren warns about drop in higher education funding

NORMAN, Okla. – As thousands of educators descended on the Oklahoma State Capitol, one of the state’s biggest champions for education continued to work toward his retirement.

In September, OU President David Boren announced that he would be retiring at the end of June.

Boren has served as the university’s president for the past 23 years, and has also served in the Oklahoma Legislature. He is the first person in state history to have served as Governor of Oklahoma, U.S. Senator and President of the University of Oklahoma.

As his retirement draws near, Boren told the Tulsa World that he is concerned about the future of education in the Sooner State.

He says that although he is proud of where the university is, he believes “we’re standing on the edge of a cliff.”

“My gravest concern for the future of the university is the lack of state support this university simply must have if it is to be secure in our future,” Boren told the newspaper.“One of these days, we’re going to bump up against the limits of what the private donors are going to be willing to give. They’ve been digging deep in their pockets now for years, and I really wonder how much longer this can go on. The state simply must do its part.”

In addition to cuts to the Department of Education, state appropriations to public higher education have been cut by almost $200 million over the past six years.

“I’m deeply, deeply concerned about the future if we do not turn this attitude around in our state. I don’t know why it’s gotten this way. … I cannot believe that Oklahomans don’t still want to be first in the right things. Here we are last in all the things that matter, and first in the things … that are terrible.”