Oil rig explosion in Wewoka injures two

WEWOKA, Okla. – An oil rig caught fire today injuring two workers. This happened in Wewoka on Highway 56.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s office say two workers were injured. One of those workers was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

The rig is still burning off natural gas at this time according to the Seminole Police Department.

The cause is under investigation.