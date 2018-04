Update: A couple hours later, police said the boy has been found.

He is reportedly alive and well.

—

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department said it’s searching for a 6-year-old boy.

According to police, Titus Brooks is not believed to be in any immediate danger.

However, police want to locate Brooks and check his welfare.

If you have information on the boy’s whereabouts, call 911.