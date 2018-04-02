× Oklahoma City Public Schools closing April 3, 2018 due to statewide teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Public Schools will be closed for another day due to a statewide teacher walkout.

Teachers throughout Oklahoma headed to the Capitol Monday to ask legislators to provide additional educational funding.

Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it is tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.

Last week, Gov. Fallin signed a bill that would provide a pay raise for teachers. However, the bill did not restore funding for the Department of Education, so teachers vowed to walkout on Monday, April 2nd.

The Department of Public Safety estimates that about 30,000 people will show up at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Monday as part of the walkout.

School districts throughout the state cancelled due to the walkout.

Now, officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools say their school district will remain closed on Tuesday, April 3rd due to the walkout.

“Once again, all school buildings will be closed to students and families during the walkout,” a news release from the district stated. “OKCPS will continue to provide meals at no cost at more than 100 convenient neighborhood locations to our students using school buses throughout the district. We will feed anyone 18 years and under and no I.D. is required. A comprehensive list of meal pick-up locations can be found by visiting www.okcps.org/teacherwalkout.”