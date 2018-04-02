× Oklahoma City to hold special collection this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City residents will be able to get a start on spring cleaning with a special collection this weekend.

Oklahoma City will host a special collection for unwanted computers, tires, ammunition and prescription drugs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 7 at State Fair Park.

Syringes, liquids, inhalers, tire rims, televisions and wheels will not be accepted.

The collection is open to Oklahoma City residents only. Recyclers must bring their current city water bill stub to prove residency.

The drop off site will be on the south side of the fairgrounds, east of the arena.