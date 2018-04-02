Oklahoma educators wait hours to board buses headed to capitol for teacher walkout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - On a cold Monday morning, hundreds of Oklahoma teachers waited in line for hours to board buses headed to the state capitol.

"It's time that we fund education and that we value our education," said Susan Brooks, a teacher.

Brooks was one of hundreds of teachers who boarded a charter bus from Remington Park to the Capitol on April 2.

"I have books from 1980, and it's kind of hard when you're teaching a sixth grader, and you're reading something and the facts are from the 1980s," Brooks said.

News 4 rode with some South Rock Creek teachers, who made the trip to the capitol from Shawnee. They said it's all for their students.

"Our kids deserve it," said Delinda Curtis.

Teachers said they may not be in the classroom but they're hoping to still teach the public during the historical moment.

Teachers said this lesson has been a hard one to teach.

"I have to come up with my own curriculum," Brooks said.

Despite the legislation passed last week, the teachers said they need white boards that work, libraries with books and desks with chairs.

"I think they are listening," Curtis said.

Listening to a strong message, teachers said they plan to board those buses again on Tuesday.