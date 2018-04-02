Oklahoma teachers chalk cars to spread message about needed funding

DUNCAN, Okla. – A group of Oklahoma educators decided to take their plea for education funding to the streets recently.

A group of Duncan teachers and students held signs along a busy roadway and wrote messages of support for teachers on cars. They say they felt chalking cars would help to spread their message quicker throughout the state.

On Thursday, Gov. Mary Fallin signed HB 1010XX, which calls for a $447 million tax increase to fund teacher pay raises.

The plan offers an average $6,000 pay increase for all teachers, but it starts at $5,000 for first-year teachers and is expected to gradually increase over time.

However, the revenue plan only provides about $50 million for the general fund, which would go toward education funding.

“That’s gonna amount to about $76 a kid in Oklahoma. $76 doesn’t buy a textbook. $50 million is not enough,” Jamie Rowell, a Duncan teacher, told KSWO. “Students need chairs and desks that aren’t worn out. They need quality teachers who are qualified to teach the subjects they’re teaching, and teachers are leaving the state of Oklahoma at an alarming rate and we need to stop that.”

“Sometimes, my teachers have to bring their own papers,” said Paige Zetterberg, a fifth grade student.

Several school districts across the state have already canceled class for Tuesday for the teacher walkout.