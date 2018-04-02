School closings impacted by Oklahoma teacher walkout

Oklahomans take to social media to voice support of teacher walkout

Posted 10:37 am, April 2, 2018, by , Updated at 10:38AM, April 2, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – As educators head to the Oklahoma State Capitol to ask legislators to provide additional educational funding, many Oklahomans have taken to social media to voice their support of the walkout.

Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it is tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.

Last week, Gov. Fallin signed a bill that would provide a pay raise for teachers. However, the bill did not restore funding for the Department of Education.

The Department of Public Safety estimates that about 30,000 people will show up at the Oklahoma State Capitol as part of the walkout.

Many people took to social media Monday morning to voice their support of the teachers during the walkout.