Oklahomans take to social media to voice support of teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – As educators head to the Oklahoma State Capitol to ask legislators to provide additional educational funding, many Oklahomans have taken to social media to voice their support of the walkout.

Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it is tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.

Last week, Gov. Fallin signed a bill that would provide a pay raise for teachers. However, the bill did not restore funding for the Department of Education.

The Department of Public Safety estimates that about 30,000 people will show up at the Oklahoma State Capitol as part of the walkout.

Many people took to social media Monday morning to voice their support of the teachers during the walkout.

Standing in solidarity today w/my #okled colleagues & Ss during #oklaedwalkout Thank you Ts 4 all you do in your classroom (endless hrs of planning, time setting up, & opening ur pocketbook)4 Ss each day so they may be engaged in learning 2 prepare them to lead our future world. — Jacqui Lovejoy (@mrsljscience) April 2, 2018

Grove Public Schools is headed out to OKC with teachers, drivers, support teachers, and students. Thank you to everyone that supports our kids & school. #oklaedwalkout @renaedozier pic.twitter.com/eL18rLRF8J — Burlesons Class (@BurlesonsClass) April 2, 2018

#okleg is about to get schooled. Teachers setting up a classroom on the lawn of The People’s House. #oklaed #OklaedWalkout pic.twitter.com/DfylaguQj6 — gnome chomsky🌹 (@thesidler) April 2, 2018

I support the OK Teacher walk out. I'm so grateful for Teachers/ Coaches/Counselors I had, at Hilldale and Muskogee High, that went above and beyond helping my troublesome ass. I wouldn't be where I am without them. OK, it's time to take care of the educators. #oklaedwalkout — Cale Glendening (@caleglendening) April 2, 2018

Thinking of all of my friends who are teachers this morning. Sending positive energy & solidarity to Oklahoma educators who are fighting for our students, standing up for the future of education in our state, & doing what is right. We are with you!#oklaed #oklaedwalkout — Peggy Hudson, PhD (@DrPeggyHudson) April 2, 2018

Oklahoma Educators— this retired North Carolina Educator supports your quest for respect and better compensation. #OklaEd #oklaedwalkout #RedForEd #education — John M. M. Blake (@johnmmblake) April 2, 2018

Hitting the open road to the Capitol with preservice teachers!! #oklaed #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/kiwpcvnW1W — Megan Veldhuizen (@mrsveldhuizen) April 2, 2018

#oklaedwalkout I'd like to wish everyone a safe and effective day at the Oklahoma State capitol. THANK YOU FOR STANDING UP FOR WHAT YOU BELIEVE IN!Keep up the Good Fight and do not back down. Stand firm and show them ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. — Kara Beaner (@karabeaner0000) April 2, 2018

Safe travels, #oklaed, as you make your way to the Capitol to insist #okleg does it’s job & funds education.

Not just pay increases but also books, tech, and everything else neglected due to years of budget cuts.

Teachers, staff, state employees-we are with you!#oklaedwalkout — Beth 🌹 (@beth72) April 2, 2018

My friends/coworkers are at the capital today trying to make a difference for Oklahoma kids and their education. They amaze/inspire me daily! #oklaedwalkout #OklahomaTeachers #Oklahoma — Dana (@DanaMcGrady4) April 2, 2018

LOADED UP IN ONE OF THE BUSES FROM NORMAN HIGH READY TO HEAD TO THE CAPITOL. #oklaed #oklaedwalkout

Thanks for driving us @tigerteacher15 🍎❤️ — Dawn Brockman (@dawnbrockman) April 2, 2018

This is @rachella_ann’s sign she’s taking to the Capitol today. She and other teachers are rallying for FAIR pay and NECESSARY funding for our children’s education. It’s not much to ask. #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/l4s9kV31ue — Casie Wall (@casie_wall) April 2, 2018

I stand with my #oklaed friends today! I am so proud of everyone, I wish I could be there today to support y'all. #oklaedwalkout — Kendre Milburn (@kendremilburn) April 2, 2018

Thinking of Oklahoma teachers today. Whatever their motivations for participating (or not), I know they're putting student interests above all else. #oklaed #oklaedwalkout — Brian Hardzinski (@brianhardzinski) April 2, 2018

I support our Oklahoma teachers! Education opens more doors and brightens more futures.#oklaedwalkout — Teresa Wolf (@TeresaWolfeWolf) April 2, 2018

come out today and support your teachers today and from this day forward ✨ #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/FkLIaZkqcW — fluent in vine (@alexxis_r0se) April 2, 2018

Bringing three middle school speech and debate kids to meet you #okleg AND THEY ARE READY FOR YOU. #oklaed #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/CWM716FUWy — Dawn Brockman (@dawnbrockman) April 2, 2018

So proud of our Oklahoma teachers right now. They're standing up for kids. They're standing up for other workers. They're standing up for the future of ordinary Oklahomans. #oklaedwalkout #OKwalk4kids — Matthew Schroyer (@MattSchroyer) April 2, 2018

You know what is super cool about this picture….

Ada and Byng teachers going to the Capitol TOGETHER. Watch out OKC…here comes Pontotoc County! #oklahomateacherwalkout #oklaed #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/6JEIo9Zpj0 — Jayci Harris (@JayciJoHarris) April 2, 2018

Sending all positive thoughts and prayers to my brothers and sisters in Oklahoma standing up to politicians in favor of kids! ✊✊🏼✊🏿✊🏻🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 #OKWalk4Kids #oklaedwalkout — Duncan McGinnis (@ORHS_McGinnis) April 2, 2018

Headed to the Capitol with a group of passionate PC teachers and administrators #oklaed #oklaedwalkout We are advocates for our kids!! — Charri Stratton (@clstratton) April 2, 2018

AFT and teachers meeting in the auditorium at #Northeast before marching to the Capitol #oklaed #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/Ecbjw18vRb — Shane A. Sanders (@edu_sanders70) April 2, 2018

Day 1 of the teacher walkout is underway at the Oklahoma Capitol with educators marching around the building. #oklaed #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/YjvspdrbOs — David Bitton (@dbittonNP) April 2, 2018

Much love to all our teachers & those standing in solidarity with these amazing people as they walk out not on our kids but FOR our kids. You are loved & supported! #OklaEd #okleg #oklaedwalkout #kidsdeserveit pic.twitter.com/lIkTsMWDAZ — Jeanne Ambriz (@ambriz_jeanne) April 2, 2018

I was a student in OK public schools,taught by many incredible, passionate teachers. Some worked other jobs to not only support their families, but buy supplies for their students. Thank you for all you do, OK teachers. I support you. #oklaedwalkout — Emily Cranford (@emcranfordmusic) April 2, 2018