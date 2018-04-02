Oklahomans take to social media to voice support of teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – As educators head to the Oklahoma State Capitol to ask legislators to provide additional educational funding, many Oklahomans have taken to social media to voice their support of the walkout.
Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.
OEA announced that it is tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.
Last week, Gov. Fallin signed a bill that would provide a pay raise for teachers. However, the bill did not restore funding for the Department of Education.
The Department of Public Safety estimates that about 30,000 people will show up at the Oklahoma State Capitol as part of the walkout.
Many people took to social media Monday morning to voice their support of the teachers during the walkout.
Standing in solidarity today w/my #okled colleagues & Ss during #oklaedwalkout Thank you Ts 4 all you do in your classroom (endless hrs of planning, time setting up, & opening ur pocketbook)4 Ss each day so they may be engaged in learning 2 prepare them to lead our future world.
— Jacqui Lovejoy (@mrsljscience) April 2, 2018
Grove Public Schools is headed out to OKC with teachers, drivers, support teachers, and students. Thank you to everyone that supports our kids & school. #oklaedwalkout @renaedozier pic.twitter.com/eL18rLRF8J
— Burlesons Class (@BurlesonsClass) April 2, 2018
We are thankful for our teachers! Thankful that they are standing up for our kids! ❤️ #oklaed #Oklahoma #oklaedwalkout #forourkids pic.twitter.com/e2k5evZqPU
— Desi Stout (@desistout) April 2, 2018
#okleg is about to get schooled. Teachers setting up a classroom on the lawn of The People’s House. #oklaed #OklaedWalkout pic.twitter.com/DfylaguQj6
— gnome chomsky🌹 (@thesidler) April 2, 2018
I support the OK Teacher walk out. I'm so grateful for Teachers/ Coaches/Counselors I had, at Hilldale and Muskogee High, that went above and beyond helping my troublesome ass. I wouldn't be where I am without them. OK, it's time to take care of the educators. #oklaedwalkout
— Cale Glendening (@caleglendening) April 2, 2018
Thinking of all of my friends who are teachers this morning. Sending positive energy & solidarity to Oklahoma educators who are fighting for our students, standing up for the future of education in our state, & doing what is right. We are with you!#oklaed #oklaedwalkout
— Peggy Hudson, PhD (@DrPeggyHudson) April 2, 2018
#OklahomaTeacherWalkout #oked #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/WXH9l7kRcz
— Tatiana Cozzarelli (@tcozzar1) April 2, 2018
Oklahoma Educators— this retired North Carolina Educator supports your quest for respect and better compensation. #OklaEd #oklaedwalkout #RedForEd #education
— John M. M. Blake (@johnmmblake) April 2, 2018
Hitting the open road to the Capitol with preservice teachers!! #oklaed #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/kiwpcvnW1W
— Megan Veldhuizen (@mrsveldhuizen) April 2, 2018
#oklaedwalkout I'd like to wish everyone a safe and effective day at the Oklahoma State capitol. THANK YOU FOR STANDING UP FOR WHAT YOU BELIEVE IN!Keep up the Good Fight and do not back down. Stand firm and show them ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
— Kara Beaner (@karabeaner0000) April 2, 2018
Safe travels, #oklaed, as you make your way to the Capitol to insist #okleg does it’s job & funds education.
Not just pay increases but also books, tech, and everything else neglected due to years of budget cuts.
Teachers, staff, state employees-we are with you!#oklaedwalkout
— Beth 🌹 (@beth72) April 2, 2018
My friends/coworkers are at the capital today trying to make a difference for Oklahoma kids and their education. They amaze/inspire me daily! #oklaedwalkout #OklahomaTeachers #Oklahoma
— Dana (@DanaMcGrady4) April 2, 2018
LOADED UP IN ONE OF THE BUSES FROM NORMAN HIGH READY TO HEAD TO THE CAPITOL. #oklaed #oklaedwalkout
Thanks for driving us @tigerteacher15 🍎❤️
— Dawn Brockman (@dawnbrockman) April 2, 2018
This is @rachella_ann’s sign she’s taking to the Capitol today. She and other teachers are rallying for FAIR pay and NECESSARY funding for our children’s education. It’s not much to ask. #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/l4s9kV31ue
— Casie Wall (@casie_wall) April 2, 2018
I stand with my #oklaed friends today! I am so proud of everyone, I wish I could be there today to support y'all. #oklaedwalkout
— Kendre Milburn (@kendremilburn) April 2, 2018
Thinking of Oklahoma teachers today. Whatever their motivations for participating (or not), I know they're putting student interests above all else. #oklaed #oklaedwalkout
— Brian Hardzinski (@brianhardzinski) April 2, 2018
Ready to rally! Be safe, courteous, and respectful out there! #oklaed #allenbowden #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/QKAnuodIMS
— Amy Karnes (@MathwizinokAmy) April 2, 2018
I support our Oklahoma teachers!
Education opens more doors and brightens more futures.#oklaedwalkout
— Teresa Wolf (@TeresaWolfeWolf) April 2, 2018
It’s chilly, but the community has been great so far! 😍❤️ #oklaedwalkout #oklaed #okteacherwalkout @BAHSTigers @BASchools @BAHSPulse pic.twitter.com/tVUsiIHgEc
— Amy Presley (@STLinOK) April 2, 2018
come out today and support your teachers today and from this day forward ✨ #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/FkLIaZkqcW
— fluent in vine (@alexxis_r0se) April 2, 2018
Bringing three middle school speech and debate kids to meet you #okleg AND THEY ARE READY FOR YOU. #oklaed #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/CWM716FUWy
— Dawn Brockman (@dawnbrockman) April 2, 2018
So proud of our Oklahoma teachers right now. They're standing up for kids. They're standing up for other workers. They're standing up for the future of ordinary Oklahomans. #oklaedwalkout #OKwalk4kids
— Matthew Schroyer (@MattSchroyer) April 2, 2018
You know what is super cool about this picture….
Ada and Byng teachers going to the Capitol TOGETHER. Watch out OKC…here comes Pontotoc County! #oklahomateacherwalkout #oklaed #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/6JEIo9Zpj0
— Jayci Harris (@JayciJoHarris) April 2, 2018
Ready #oklaed #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/1PLGflvCwC
— jared ning (@redNingja) April 2, 2018
Sending all positive thoughts and prayers to my brothers and sisters in Oklahoma standing up to politicians in favor of kids! ✊✊🏼✊🏿✊🏻🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 #OKWalk4Kids #oklaedwalkout
— Duncan McGinnis (@ORHS_McGinnis) April 2, 2018
We support our support staff working the schools today on #OklahomaTeachersStrike so kids still get meals @okea #oklaedwalkout #HPSTOK #givingback #love #education #oklaed #Resist #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/QYA7hoG1Nd
— Knees To Chest Mueller 🏃🏼♂️ (@BicesterBrit) April 2, 2018
Headed to the Capitol with a group of passionate PC teachers and administrators #oklaed #oklaedwalkout We are advocates for our kids!!
— Charri Stratton (@clstratton) April 2, 2018
@westwoodelm from Stillwater repping our children! #oklaedwalkout #oklaed pic.twitter.com/oFzBHUHZ4S
— Westwood Elementary (@westwoodelm) April 2, 2018
Three of the approximately 200 from #Sapulpa getting ready to leave for the #oklahomateacherwalkout See our finest heading out: https://t.co/MzjalmELnI #ChieftainStrong #OKEdWalkout #oklahomateachers #oklaed #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/yCTXid0YqH
— Sapulpa Public Schools (@SapulpaDistrict) April 2, 2018
Hey! We ran into Mr. Nelson! 💙 #oklaedwalkout #oklaed pic.twitter.com/D2XNCvJVuX
— Westwood Elementary (@westwoodelm) April 2, 2018
I support the teachers!! We want education fully funded!! We want legislators that genuinely VALUE education!!! #March4Education #SaveEducation #oklaedwalkout #oklahomateacherwalkout
— Des👑 (@DestaniShyne) April 2, 2018
AFT and teachers meeting in the auditorium at #Northeast before marching to the Capitol #oklaed #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/Ecbjw18vRb
— Shane A. Sanders (@edu_sanders70) April 2, 2018
Day 1 of the teacher walkout is underway at the Oklahoma Capitol with educators marching around the building. #oklaed #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/YjvspdrbOs
— David Bitton (@dbittonNP) April 2, 2018
Much love to all our teachers & those standing in solidarity with these amazing people as they walk out not on our kids but FOR our kids. You are loved & supported! #OklaEd #okleg #oklaedwalkout #kidsdeserveit pic.twitter.com/lIkTsMWDAZ
— Jeanne Ambriz (@ambriz_jeanne) April 2, 2018
#OKwalk4kids#OklahomaTeachers#TogetherWeAreStronger#oklaed#oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/ki5yL8ubaz
— OK Education Assoc. (@okea) April 2, 2018
.@joy4ok live this morning with Ali Meyer @amanchor @kfor “Teachers are here to tell the stories of their students” #oklaed #OklaEdWalkout #oklahomateacherwalkout #OKleg pic.twitter.com/CKpyA0vbks
— OK State Dept of Ed (@oksde) April 2, 2018
I was a student in OK public schools,taught by many incredible, passionate teachers. Some worked other jobs to not only support their families, but buy supplies for their students. Thank you for all you do, OK teachers. I support you. #oklaedwalkout
— Emily Cranford (@emcranfordmusic) April 2, 2018
#OKwalk4kids#OklahomaTeachers#TogetherWeAreStronger#oklaed#oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/6NMNyFvWGJ
— OK Education Assoc. (@okea) April 2, 2018
#OKwalk4kids#OklahomaTeachers#TogetherWeAreStronger#oklaed#oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/Bpd6xEialV
— OK Education Assoc. (@okea) April 2, 2018
On the shuttle, @westwoodelm headed to The Capitol! #oklaedwalkout #oklaed pic.twitter.com/x4oyOH9AT6
— Westwood Elementary (@westwoodelm) April 2, 2018
Grove faculty & supporters at the rally in OKC
#OKwalk4kids#OklahomaTeachers#TogetherWeAreStronger#oklaed#oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/4BXSCDzZqK
— Union Schools (@UnionSchools) April 2, 2018
Fund our schools!!! #oklaedwalkout #oklaed #allenbowden pic.twitter.com/A5Ii9bbTfG
— Heather Husted (@HeatherHusted) April 2, 2018
Just hanging out with 30000 of my closest friends at the Capitol in OKC to protest for school funding. #OKLEG #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/6kwSk3slnZ
— Jeff Obert (@FernwehHiraeth) April 2, 2018