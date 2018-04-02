× OSU’s Tavarius Shine and Yankuba Sima Ending Cowboy Careers

Oklahoma State guard Tavarius Shine and forward Yankuba Sima have both decided to end their college careers and turn pro.

Shine tweeted on Monday afternoon a picture of himself at OSU’s senior day this season, with an apparent farewell to the Cowboys.

Shine has been at OSU for four years, but redshirted last season due to injury, and was eligible to return next season if he chose.

The 6-6 native of Irving, Texas, averaged 6.2 points per game and shot 32 percent from three-point range during his career.

OSU later made the announcement official, also announcing Sima is bypassing the rest of his college eligibility to turn pro.

Sima played just one season at OSU, averaging 3.1 points a game during the 2017-18 season after transferring from St. John’s in December of 2016.

“One of my favorite parts of being a basketball coach at this level is helping young men achieve their goals,” said Cowboy basketball head coach Mike Boynton. “Many of our players have aspirations of playing professionally, and I want to help them make that a reality. I wish Tavarius and Yankuba nothing but the best in pursuing their dreams. We look forward to having them, and every former Cowboy, back in Gallagher-Iba Arena whenever possible.”

Both players were juniors who had one season of college eligibility left.