PHOTOS: Oklahoma educators head to the Capitol for education funding

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of educators headed to the Oklahoma State Capitol to ask legislators to provide additional educational funding.

Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it is tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.

Last week, Gov. Fallin signed a bill that would provide a pay raise for teachers. However, the bill did not restore funding for the Department of Education.

The Department of Public Safety estimates that about 30,000 people will show up at the Oklahoma State Capitol as part of the walkout.