Police investigating after OSU reports sexual assault inside dorm room

STILLWATER, Okla. – An Oklahoma college campus is on high alert after a sexual assault was reported inside a residence hall.

Oklahoma State University sent out a campus alert telling students that a victim reported a sexual assault inside of her room sometime after midnight Sunday, April 1.

The victim told police that she met the suspect through a dating app.

On the app the suspect identified himself as “Clement” or “Clem”.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 5’6” tall, 180 pounds, with medium length hair. He is believed to be driving a beige Chevrolet SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call OSUPD at (405)744-6523 or send an iReport through Orange Shield.

Police are still investigating.