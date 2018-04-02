Police trying to identify man reportedly connected to murder of UCO student

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are attempting to identify a man reportedly connected to the murder of a UCO student.

On March 14, 22-year-old Collis Walker was shot to death inside a vehicle in a parking lot near N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Walker was a former football player for the University of Central Oklahoma. He was set to graduate in May.

On April 2, police released a sketch of a possible suspect in connection to the death of Walker.

Police say the suspect is a black male, in his 20s, who is average height and weight.

Authorities say he is believed to have been in a white Monte Carlo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405)297-1200.