Several metro school districts close Tuesday for teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – As thousands of educators from across the state headed to the Oklahoma State Capitol for an increase to education funding, many school districts announced plans to stay closed.

Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it was tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.

On Thursday, Gov. Fallin signed HB 1010, which calls for a $447 million tax increase to fund teacher pay raises.

The plan offers an average $6,000 pay increase for all teachers, but it starts at $5,000 for first-year teachers and is expected to gradually increase over time.

However, many educators say they are still going to walk out because lawmakers didn’t restore education funding.

On Monday, several teachers said they would stay at the Capitol as long as it takes to get their message across to lawmakers.

Now, school districts across the metro announced that they will be closed for at least one more day.

The list of closings is as follows:

Bethany Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday

Billings Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

Blanchard Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

Cashion Public Schools – Closed through Wednesday

Chickasha Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

Crooked Oak Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

Crutcho Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

Deer Creek Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

Edmond Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

Elgin Public Schools – Closed through Tuesday

Guymon Public Schools – Closed through Friday

Harding Charter Prep- Closed through Friday

John Rex Charter School- Closed Tuesday

Jones Public School – Closed Tuesday

Luther Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

Mid-Del Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

Mustang Public Schools – Closed through Tuesday

Oklahoma City Public Schools – Closed through Tuesday

Piedmont Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

Purcell Public Schools – Closed through Wednesday

Putnam City Public Schools – Closed through Tuesday

Sterling Public Schools – Closed through Tuesday

Stillwater Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

Turpin Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

Union City Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

Wetumka Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

Yukon Public Schools – Closed through Wednesday.

