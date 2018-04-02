Several metro school districts close Tuesday for teacher walkout
OKLAHOMA CITY – As thousands of educators from across the state headed to the Oklahoma State Capitol for an increase to education funding, many school districts announced plans to stay closed.
Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.
OEA announced that it was tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.
On Thursday, Gov. Fallin signed HB 1010, which calls for a $447 million tax increase to fund teacher pay raises.
The plan offers an average $6,000 pay increase for all teachers, but it starts at $5,000 for first-year teachers and is expected to gradually increase over time.
However, many educators say they are still going to walk out because lawmakers didn’t restore education funding.
On Monday, several teachers said they would stay at the Capitol as long as it takes to get their message across to lawmakers.
Now, school districts across the metro announced that they will be closed for at least one more day.
The list of closings is as follows:
- Bethany Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday
- Billings Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Blanchard Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Cashion Public Schools – Closed through Wednesday
- Chickasha Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Crooked Oak Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Crutcho Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Deer Creek Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Edmond Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Elgin Public Schools – Closed through Tuesday
- Guymon Public Schools – Closed through Friday
- Harding Charter Prep- Closed through Friday
- John Rex Charter School- Closed Tuesday
- Jones Public School – Closed Tuesday
- Luther Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Mid-Del Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Mustang Public Schools – Closed through Tuesday
- Oklahoma City Public Schools – Closed through Tuesday
- Piedmont Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Purcell Public Schools – Closed through Wednesday
- Putnam City Public Schools – Closed through Tuesday
- Sterling Public Schools – Closed through Tuesday
- Stillwater Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Turpin Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Union City Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Wetumka Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
- Yukon Public Schools – Closed through Wednesday.
