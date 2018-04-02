× Silver Alert issued for missing 64-year-old Norman woman with schizophrenia

NORMAN, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 64-year-old Norman woman with schizophrenia.

Debra Hall was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Friday in the 900 block of Goshawd Dr. She was wearing a black floral sleeveless floor-length dress.

Hall also had knee surgery, and has a history of heart issues but no medication with her.

Her vehicle is a red 2010 Chevrolet Aveo with a West Virginia tag.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you have information on Hall’s whereabouts, contact the Norman Police Department.