Social media users respond to Oklahoma teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY - Not everyone could make it out to the Oklahoma State Capitol - so some chose to show support for teachers from home, using the power of social media to let their voices be heard.

"My mom and so many other amazing teachers are striking today not just for teacher pay, but for the betterment of Oklahoma education," said Elli. "Y'all have my support today and always #oklaedwalkout"

My mom and so many other amazing teachers are striking today not just for teacher pay, but for the betterment of Oklahoma education. Y’all have my support today and always #oklaedwalkout pic.twitter.com/xBjL4TTX4H — Elli Michael (@Ellianne34) April 2, 2018

Support was even shown from other countries.

"#OklaEd #oklaedwalkout Solidarity from Canada," said Deidre. "Your students deserve better learning conditions, you deserve better working conditions, and fair compensation. Legislators are failing you, and your country."

Students are chiming in, as well.

"I'm an Oklahoma student a senior to be exact and I have never been able to take a book home since 6th grade, because they are either falling apart or we don't have enough for each student," said Randi.

But, others shared their concerns.

"I understand the funding of classrooms. But do we really have to walkout of the classrooms and not teach our students," said Trevor. "Also I was in the military and did not get a pay raise and had the same equipment for years and we have not walk out on the USA!!!!!!"

Brett is also skeptical about the walkout.

"Go back to work and fight this a different way," he said. "You will get nothing out of this. Oklahoma is broke."

