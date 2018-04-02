Support staff speaking out about need for increased funding

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – While educators headed to the Capitol on Monday, support staff were also rallying for more educational funding and a pay increase.

Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it was tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.

On Thursday, Gov. Fallin signed HB 1010, which calls for a $447 million tax increase to fund teacher pay raises.

The plan offers an average $6,000 pay increase for all teachers, but it starts at $5,000 for first-year teachers and is expected to gradually increase over time.

However, many educators say they are still going to walk out because lawmakers didn’t restore education funding.

Also, school support staff feel as though they were forgotten in the measure. The bill gave support staff a $1,200 raise.