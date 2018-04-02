“They took my friend,” Police searching for suspect in shooting death of UCO student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - While police work to make an arrest in the killing of a University of Central Oklahoma student, friends remember him for his good humor and kind heart.

Police found Collis Walker, 22, shot dead in his car on March 14 at the corner of N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Avenue.

"It was actually just right here where I just kind of broke down crying," said friend and football teammate Elijah Hooks. "It was just like, wow, my buddy's actually gone. They took my friend."

Walker had a reputation for spreading happiness to those around him, the life he brought to the team and the emotion he displayed on the field.

"He was one of a kind, hilarious," said teammate Jordan Stafford. "There's no other guy like him."

Police have not yet made any arrests in the investigation. However, they released a composite sketch of a person they believe may be the suspect: a black man in his 20s, average height and weight.

Meanwhile, friends are determined to keep Walker's memory alive.

"His memory is forever here," Stafford said.

"He'll never be forgotten," Hooks said.

Police said the suspect may have been in a white Monte Carlo caught on surveillance camera the night of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200 (case #18-019502).