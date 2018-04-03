80 percent of teachers back in class at Western Heights schools

OKLAHOMA CITY – A day after tens of thousands of teachers marched on the Oklahoma State Capitol, the superintendent of Western Heights Public Schools said about 80 percent of teachers were back in class.

This comes after a heated school board meeting Monday evening where the school’s attorney and the board informed teachers they would be in violation of their contract if they didn’t return.

The superintendent emphasized Tuesday was an ACT testing day and vital to the students’ future.