× Authorities identify 23-year-old man who was killed after being struck by vehicle in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities have identified the 23-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Midwest City.

Around 11 p.m., officials say officers were called to reports of a man lying in the street in the 1200 block of N. Air Depot.

An officer in the area then found 23-year-old Gage Murphy unresponsive in the inside of the northbound lane.

A witness told police that a SUV style vehicle struck Murphy as he was crossing the street.

The witness said that the driver slowed down to almost a stop after hitting Murphy, but then left the scene.

An officer was able to track down the vehicle described by the witness and pull it over.

A 63-year-old female driver told police she knew she struck something, but she thought it was an animal.

Officials say there was obvious damage to the woman’s vehicle.

“The victim was dressed in dark clothing and walking southbound in the center of the street where there is limited or no lighting,” Chief Brandon Clabes said. “Our traffic fatality investigators will complete their findings and forward the information to the Oklahoma County district attorney’s office to determine if any charges will be filed,” Clabes added.

The driver of the GMC was interviewed in detail, had toxicology drawn and later released.