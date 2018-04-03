School closings impacted by Oklahoma teacher walkout

Crews extinguish house fire in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews worked to put out a fire at a home on the city’s south side Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were near S.W. 44th St. and S. Walker Ave.

There was smoke coming from the home, but firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.

Everyone in the home made it out safely, and fire crews were able to rescue a dog.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.