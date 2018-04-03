Crews extinguish house fire in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews worked to put out a fire at a home on the city’s south side Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were near S.W. 44th St. and S. Walker Ave.

TAC 3: Crews are responding to a reported house fire near the 300 block of SW 44th — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 3, 2018

There was smoke coming from the home, but firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.

Everyone in the home made it out safely, and fire crews were able to rescue a dog.

TAC 3 Update: Fire out 300 block SW 44th. No injuries. Large dog removed from home is just fine. Fire cause under investigation. Avoid 44th street eastbound in this area. BF 4:47 pm pic.twitter.com/5TjGZgtI5O — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 3, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation.