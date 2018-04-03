× Edmond, Oklahoma City schools cancel class on Wednesday for teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – As educators from across the state continue to stay out of class to call for an increase to education funding, some school districts are already canceling class for Wednesday.

Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it was tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.

On Thursday, Gov. Fallin signed HB 1010, which calls for a $447 million tax increase to fund teacher pay raises.

The plan offers an average $6,000 pay increase for all teachers, but it starts at $5,000 for first-year teachers and is expected to gradually increase over time.

However, many educators say they are still going to walk out because lawmakers didn’t restore education funding.

On Monday, several teachers said they would stay at the Capitol as long as it takes to get their message across to lawmakers.

Now, school districts across the metro announced that they will be closed for at least one more day.

Bethany Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday

Bethel Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday

Blanchard Public Schools- Closed Wednesday

Cashion Public Schools – Closed through Wednesday

Chickasha Public Schools- Closed through Friday

Clinton Public Schools- Closed Wednesday

Comanche Public Schools- Closed through Friday

Crutcho Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday

Deer Creek Public Schools- Closed Wednesday

Edmond Public Schools- Closed Wednesday

El Reno Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday

Guymon Public Schools- Closed through Friday

Hardesty Public Schools- Closed through Friday

Harding Charter Prep- Closed through Friday

John Rex Charter School- Closed Wednesday

KIPP OKC South Community Prep- Closed Wednesday

KIPP Reach College Prep- Closed Wednesday

Little Axe Public Schools – Closed through Thursday

Mid-Del Public Schools- Closed Wednesday

Mustang Public Schools- Closed Wednesday

Newcastle Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday

Norman Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday

Oklahoma City Public Schools – Closed Wednesday

Prague Public Schools- Closed Wednesday

Purcell Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday

Putnam City Public Schools – Closed through Friday

Robin Hill Public School – Closed Wednesday

Sterling Public Schools- Closed through Thursday

Yukon Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday.

