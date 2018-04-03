Edmond, Oklahoma City schools cancel class on Wednesday for teacher walkout
OKLAHOMA CITY – As educators from across the state continue to stay out of class to call for an increase to education funding, some school districts are already canceling class for Wednesday.
Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.
OEA announced that it was tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.
On Thursday, Gov. Fallin signed HB 1010, which calls for a $447 million tax increase to fund teacher pay raises.
The plan offers an average $6,000 pay increase for all teachers, but it starts at $5,000 for first-year teachers and is expected to gradually increase over time.
However, many educators say they are still going to walk out because lawmakers didn’t restore education funding.
On Monday, several teachers said they would stay at the Capitol as long as it takes to get their message across to lawmakers.
Now, school districts across the metro announced that they will be closed for at least one more day.
- Bethany Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday
- Bethel Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday
- Blanchard Public Schools- Closed Wednesday
- Cashion Public Schools – Closed through Wednesday
- Chickasha Public Schools- Closed through Friday
- Clinton Public Schools- Closed Wednesday
- Comanche Public Schools- Closed through Friday
- Crutcho Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday
- Deer Creek Public Schools- Closed Wednesday
- Edmond Public Schools- Closed Wednesday
- El Reno Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday
- Guymon Public Schools- Closed through Friday
- Hardesty Public Schools- Closed through Friday
- Harding Charter Prep- Closed through Friday
- John Rex Charter School- Closed Wednesday
- KIPP OKC South Community Prep- Closed Wednesday
- KIPP Reach College Prep- Closed Wednesday
- Little Axe Public Schools – Closed through Thursday
- Mid-Del Public Schools- Closed Wednesday
- Mustang Public Schools- Closed Wednesday
- Newcastle Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday
- Norman Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday
- Oklahoma City Public Schools – Closed Wednesday
- Prague Public Schools- Closed Wednesday
- Purcell Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday
- Putnam City Public Schools – Closed through Friday
- Robin Hill Public School – Closed Wednesday
- Sterling Public Schools- Closed through Thursday
- Yukon Public Schools- Closed through Wednesday.
