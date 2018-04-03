× Frontier City to give free admission to teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY – As teachers fight for an increase to education funding, several local organizations are giving back to educators, including a local amusement park.

Frontier City announced that teachers will get free admission on Sundays during the month of April.

“Thank you for all you do for your students, many of our team members being among them. Please present your school badge/ID at the Frontier City ticket booth to receive your free ticket any Sunday in the month of April,” Frontier City said in a statement.

Frontier City will host the following concerts throughout the summer season:

MercyMe (April 21)

Lauren Alaina (June 2)

Plain White T’s (June 16)

Blue Oyster Cult (June 23)

Trace Adkins (June 30)

Eli Young Band (July 7)

38 Special (July 28)

Queensryche (August 4)

Neon Trees (August 11)

TobyMac (August 18).

All shows are free with park admission.