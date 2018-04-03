× Hazmat crew responds after liquid leaks from sanitation truck

OKLAHOMA CITY – A sanitation worker was evaluated after he inhaled fumes from some sort of hazardous material on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters and a hazmat crew were called to the 9900 block of N. Western Ave. after some type of liquid leaked from a sanitation truck.

Officials say only a small amount of liquid leaked out of the truck, and fire crews were able to neutralize it.

After an investigation, crews determined that the liquid was likely nitric acid.

Firefighter say the driver is being taken to a clinic for evaluation, saying he was complaining of chest pains after he inhaled some of the fumes.